YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

All highways leading into Yosemite National Park have reopened
EMBED </>More News Videos

The break in storm systems could not have come at a better time for those who have been waiting to take in the winter beauty of Yosemite National Park. (KFSN)

By
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) --
The sun finally came out Friday and blue skies took the place of dark grey clouds and heavy downpours. The break in storm systems could not have come at a better time for those who have been waiting to take in the winter beauty of Yosemite National Park.

Don Smalligan made the cross country trip from the Midwest to visit the bay area and Yosemite.

"Escaped the Michigan snow to come out here for the floods of San Francisco and Yosemite."

After several days of rockfalls, flooding concerns, and road closures, Friday morning visitors once again filled Yosemite, anxious to capture the scenic views.

"A lot of visitors are here in Yosemite Valley today. I see a lot of people out enjoying the snow, getting out and taking some lovely photos of Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. It's a beautiful time to come in," said Jamie Richards, Yosemite spokesperson.

Many visitors postponed their plans to visit the park, after it closed earlier this week due to major water runoff and safety concerns.

Visitors should be ready for winter driving conditions and black ice.

Therese Williams of the Visit Yosemite/Madera County Visitors Center expects even lower foothill communities to be flooded with visitors over the three day weekend.

"So we also recommend that people look at Oakhurst, look at Bass Lake, it's also more affordable to stay instead of in the park for people looking for an alternative so they should definitely come out."

The Smalligan's are staying at a bed and breakfast in Mariposa. Like hundreds of others, they are hoping for a winter wonderland adventure.

"I'm hoping to go cross country skiing because we brought our skis. And hiking and getting into the park. Hopefully the valley, but I understand it's flooded like a lot of areas."

Monday admission is free for the holiday. Visitors are required to carry chains.
Related Topics:
travelyosemite national parkroad repairstormsnowYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning
Heavy rain floods waterways at Yosemite National Park
More yosemite national park
TRAVEL
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
Holiday travel proves perilous for many drivers across California
Storms and fog greet Central Valley drivers traveling for the holidays
More Travel
Top Stories
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
Show More
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
More News
Top Video
Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Longtime Madera County organic farm will live on thanks to community food system
More Video