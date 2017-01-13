All highways leading into Yosemite National Park have reopened

The sun finally came out Friday and blue skies took the place of dark grey clouds and heavy downpours. The break in storm systems could not have come at a better time for those who have been waiting to take in the winter beauty of Yosemite National Park.Don Smalligan made the cross country trip from the Midwest to visit the bay area and Yosemite."Escaped the Michigan snow to come out here for the floods of San Francisco and Yosemite."After several days of rockfalls, flooding concerns, and road closures, Friday morning visitors once again filled Yosemite, anxious to capture the scenic views."A lot of visitors are here in Yosemite Valley today. I see a lot of people out enjoying the snow, getting out and taking some lovely photos of Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. It's a beautiful time to come in," said Jamie Richards, Yosemite spokesperson.Many visitors postponed their plans to visit the park, after it closed earlier this week due to major water runoff and safety concerns.Visitors should be ready for winter driving conditions and black ice.Therese Williams of the Visit Yosemite/Madera County Visitors Center expects even lower foothill communities to be flooded with visitors over the three day weekend."So we also recommend that people look at Oakhurst, look at Bass Lake, it's also more affordable to stay instead of in the park for people looking for an alternative so they should definitely come out."The Smalligan's are staying at a bed and breakfast in Mariposa. Like hundreds of others, they are hoping for a winter wonderland adventure."I'm hoping to go cross country skiing because we brought our skis. And hiking and getting into the park. Hopefully the valley, but I understand it's flooded like a lot of areas."Monday admission is free for the holiday. Visitors are required to carry chains.