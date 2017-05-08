ANIMAL NEWS

Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings

Sharks are flocking to the waters off Long Beach, spotted just 10 feet from shore, and officials are trying to figure out how best to deal with them. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Sharks are flocking to the waters off Long Beach, spotted just 10 feet from shore, and officials are trying to figure out how best to deal with them.

City officials issued a shark advisory over the weekend, posting signs to alert the public to sightings of 10 to 20 juvenile great white sharks.

While fire officials had said shark activity is on par with last year, the city's marine safety division wants to make sure beachgoers are aware of their surroundings.

MORE: Woman survives shark attack at San Onofre beach

On Monday, officials were expected to reevaluate the situation at the beach. If there are more sightings, advisories will continue to be posted.

An advisory serves as a warning for the public to enter the water at their own risk.

Several shark sightings, many of them great whites, have been caught on video by brave beachgoers encountering the large animals in the water.

Authorities said none of the sighted sharks have displayed aggressive behavior.
