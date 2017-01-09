VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach

Breathtaking video captured a mother gray whale and her calf gliding under a boat off the coast of Laguna Beach on Sunday.The close encounter was caught on video from aboard Newport Coastal Adventure.Mark Girardeau said the calf appeared to be just days old as it still had fetal folds.The curious calf was spotted checking out the boat with its mother close behind.After getting a closer glimpse, the mother guided the calf back on course.Gray whales migrate south from Alaska to Mexico during the winter months, passing right along the coast of Southern California.Girardeau and Newport Coastal Adventure shared their video with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness on social media.