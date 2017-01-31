FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

Athletics Elementary/Middle School Semester 1 Highlights

Elementary School

Girls Volleyball District Tournament

- 1st King
- 2nd Manchester
- 3rd Lawless
- 4th Webster
- 5th Leavenworth
- 6th Thomas
- 7th Ayer
- 8th Calwa

Flag Football District Tournament

- 1st Olmos
- 2nd Centennial
- 3rd Viking
- 4th Bakman
- 5th King
- 6th Del Mar
- 7th Fremont
- 8th Webster

Soccer District Tournament

- 1st Bethune
- 2nd Addams
- 3rd Mayfair
- 4th Birney
- 5th Jefferson
- 6th Wishon
- 7th Kirk
- 8th Aynesworth

Cross Country District Championships

Overall Sweepstakes

- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Gilmore (tie)
- 2nd Anthony's (tie)
- 4th Roeding (tie)
- 4th Hamilton (tie)

Cross Country District Championships

Third Grade Girls Division

- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Roeding
- 3rd Leavenworth

Third Grade Boys Division

- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Forkner
- 3rd Norseman

Fourth Grade Girls Division

- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Easterby
- 3rd Lawless

Fourth Grade Boys Division

- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Homan
- 3rd Roeding

Fifth Grade Girls Division

- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Hamilton
- 3rd Addams

Fifth Grade Boys Division

- 1st Gilmore
- 2nd Manchester
- 3rd Hamilton

Sixth Grade Girls Division

- 1st St. Anthony's
- 2nd Del Mar
- 3rd Manchester

Sixth Grade Boys Division

- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Kratt
- 3rd Gibson


Middle School

Girls Volleyball

Division 1 League Champions -- St. Anthony's
Division 2 League Champions -- Baird

Football

Division 1 League Champions -- Gaston
Division 2 League Champions -- Scandinavian

Golf

Division 1 League Champions - Baird
Division 2 League Champions - Yosemite

Tournament Individual Medalists

Division 1:

- 1st Liam Kelly -- Baird
- 2nd Travis Preston -- Baird
- 3rd Aaron Paranyo -- Baird
- 4th Alela Rathsasombath -- Computech
- 5th David Mendoza -- Gaston
- 6th Austin Dylan -- Computech

Division 2:

- 1st Uriel Placentia -- Yosemite
- 2nd Marcus Miller -- Hamilton
- 3rd Juan Garcia -- Tehipite
- 4th Gabriel Vasquez -- Yosemite
- 5th Miguel Gonzales -- Hamilton
- 6th Lazaro Rivas -- Sequoia


Cross Country District Championships
Overall Sweepstakes Champion - Baird

Varsity Girls Division

- 1st Rebeca Coronado - Baird
- 2nd Amara Romero -- Computech
- 3rd Gaby Chaelpegian -- Computech
- 4th Sariyah Copeland -- Baird
- 5th Alexis Lopez - Tenaya
- 6th Sarah Renberg -- Baird
- 7th Izzell Madrigal -- Computech
- 8th Madison Llanez-- Tenaya
- 9th Ava Vargas -- Baird
- 10th Tranyia Thomas -- Hamilton

Varsity Boys Division

- 1st Bryce Weiner - Baird
- 2nd Eric Ramirez - Ahwahnee
- 3rd Caden Crass -- Baird
- 4th Ben Borchers -- Computech
- 5th Arturo Avila -- Tehipite
- 6th Jesus H -- Sequoia
- 7th Phillip Lopez - Scandinavian
- 8th Chase Nutting -- Baird
- 9th Zxavyan Santaella -- Gaston
- 10th Raul Rosales -- Yosemite

Basketball -- Boys

Division 1 League Champions -- Wawona
Division 2 League Champions -- Sequoia

Soccer -- Girls

Division 1 League Champions -- Tenaya
Division 2 League Champions -- Ahwahnee

Soccer -- Boys

Division 1 League Champions -- Terronez
Division 2 League Champions -- Tehipite

Wrestling

Division 1 League Champions -- Baird
Division 2 League Champions -- Gaston

District Tournament

- 1st Baird
- 2nd Kings Canyon
- 3rd Tioga
- 4th Gaston
- 5th Computech
- 6th Yosemite
- 7th Tenaya
- 8th Cooper

Wrestling Tournament Individual Results

71 lbs

- 1st Zane Cerda - Terronez
- 2nd Brian Prasouva - Terronez
- 3rd Ethan Vue -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Benjamin Hernandez - Baird
- 5th Eli Herrera - Ahwahnee
- 6th Mark Hernandez -- Tioga

78 lbs

- 1st Aalijah Harris - Tioga
- 2nd Orlando Lopez - Baird
- 3rd Kennedy Magana - Ahwahnee
- 4th Eric Sanchez -- Wawona

85 lbs

- 1st Abraham Cerda-Terronez
- 2nd Isaiah Mata - Tioga
- 3rd Alex Torres - Ahwahnee
- 4th Tyler Speir - Baird
- 5th Lennis Starks - Gaston
- 6th Victor Solis -- Yosemite

92 lbs

- 1st Karina Vang - Tioga
- 2nd Jermaih Nuth -- Kings Canyon
- 3rd Julian Lopez - Cooper
- 4th Sammy Trevino - Tenaya
- 5th Nyle Evans - Yosemite
- 6th Ethan Thomas -- Baird

99 lbs

- 1st Zxavyan Santaella - Gaston
- 2nd Kong Yang - Tioga
- 3rd Jaheed Newsome - Tenaya

- 4th Desire Carrillo - Sequoia
- 5th Duke Moua - Ahwahnee
- 6th Joseph Gamber -- Cooper

106 lbs

- 1st Damien Flores - Tioga
- 2nd Chris Harshaw - Gaston
- 3rd Phi Nguyan -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Luis Badillo - Tehipite
- 5th Mateo Vasquez - Baird
- 6th Adan Barajas -- Computech

113 lbs

- 1st Tony Zapata - Tenaya
- 2nd Dashawn Hall - Tioga
- 3rd Adalberto Lopez - Gaston
- 4th Eric Rivera -- Ft. Miller
- 5th Joseph Valles -- Ahwahnee
- 6th Daniel Quintero -- Sequoia

121 lbs

- 1st Teng Lor -- Kings Canyon
- 2nd Adrian Camacho - Cooper
- 3rd Adan Gonzalez - Baird
- 4th Izayase Garcia - Yosemite
- 5th Xavier Prado - Computech
- 6th Rene Raya -- Ahwahnee

129 lbs

- 1st Angel Hernandez - Yosemite
- 2nd Sara Kazarian - Baird
- 3rd Ekin Vue -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Brady Berg - Tenaya
- 5th Jose Rivas-Corona - Computech
- 6th Giovanni Martinez -- Sequoia

137 lbs

- 1st Jesse Alvarado - Baird
- 2nd Rayden Ban -- Kings Canyon
- 3rd Aedan Nguyen - Computech
- 4th Nathan Perez -- Ft. Miller
- 5th Nathaniel McCauley - Tenaya
- 6th Matthew Vargas -- Wawona

145 lbs

- 1st Desiderio Jimenez - Yosemite
- 2nd Kieran Hiebert -- Kings Canyon
- 3rd Alejandro Delatorre - Baird
- 4th Frankie Adame - Tenaya
- 5th Evan Agbayani- Tenaya
- 6th Christian Saenz -- Computech

153 lbs

- 1st Samuel Maldonado - Computech
- 2nd Matthew Hawj - Yosemite
- 3rd Mark Quintana - Tenaya
- 4th Rahsean Maze - Terronez
- 5th Esteban Hernandez - Wawona
- 6th Dustin Mello - Tenaya

161 lbs

- 1st Michael Bolanos - Tioga
- 2nd Jose Garcia - Kings Canyon
- 3rd Matthew Leal - Ft. Miller
- 4th Alex Palafox - Computech
- 5th Marcus Munoz - Ft. Miller
- 6th Arturo Lopez - Sequoia

176 lbs

- 1st Edgar Cabrera - Computech
- 2nd Emmanuel Robles - Cooper
- 3rd Aurelio Loza -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Jeremiah Gutierrez - Gaston
- 5th Pablo Santiago - Baird
- 6th Jeranamo Hoffer -- Ahwahnee

191 lbs

- 1st Isa Watson - Gaston
- 2nd Luis Juarez - Yosemite
- 3rd David Ocotlan - Computech
- 4th Domingo Sanchez - Wawona
- 5th Gias Gregg - Wawona
- 6th Luis Flores -- Baird

211 lbs

- 1st Jordan Nutt - Gaston
- 2nd Robert Baeza - Yosemite
- 3rd Uriel Carbajal - Baird
- 4th Savahn Mahavong-Garcia -- Kings Canyon
- 5th Adrian Cervantes - Tioga
- 6th Angel Vargas -- Tioga

266 lbs

- 1st Aleexis Phelps - Cooper
- 2nd Michael Zamora - Computech
- 3rd Jeremiah Monzano - Scan
- 4th Abraham Mata - Tioga
- 5th David Gaytan - Computech
- 6th Santiago Orosco -- Yosemite
