Athletics Elementary/Middle School Semester 1 Highlights

Girls Volleyball District Tournament
- 1st King
- 2nd Manchester
- 3rd Lawless
- 4th Webster
- 5th Leavenworth
- 6th Thomas
- 7th Ayer
- 8th Calwa
Flag Football District Tournament
- 1st Olmos
- 2nd Centennial
- 3rd Viking
- 4th Bakman
- 5th King
- 6th Del Mar
- 7th Fremont
- 8th Webster
Soccer District Tournament
- 1st Bethune
- 2nd Addams
- 3rd Mayfair
- 4th Birney
- 5th Jefferson
- 6th Wishon
- 7th Kirk
- 8th Aynesworth
Cross Country District Championships
Overall Sweepstakes
- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Gilmore (tie)
- 2nd Anthony's (tie)
- 4th Roeding (tie)
- 4th Hamilton (tie)
Cross Country District Championships
Third Grade Girls Division
- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Roeding
- 3rd Leavenworth
Third Grade Boys Division
- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Forkner
- 3rd Norseman
Fourth Grade Girls Division
- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Easterby
- 3rd Lawless
Fourth Grade Boys Division
- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Homan
- 3rd Roeding
Fifth Grade Girls Division
- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Hamilton
- 3rd Addams
Fifth Grade Boys Division
- 1st Gilmore
- 2nd Manchester
- 3rd Hamilton
Sixth Grade Girls Division
- 1st St. Anthony's
- 2nd Del Mar
- 3rd Manchester
Sixth Grade Boys Division
- 1st Manchester
- 2nd Kratt
- 3rd Gibson
Middle School
Girls Volleyball
Division 1 League Champions -- St. Anthony's
Division 2 League Champions -- Baird
Football
Division 1 League Champions -- Gaston
Division 2 League Champions -- Scandinavian
Golf
Division 1 League Champions - Baird
Division 2 League Champions - Yosemite
Tournament Individual Medalists
Division 1:
- 1st Liam Kelly -- Baird
- 2nd Travis Preston -- Baird
- 3rd Aaron Paranyo -- Baird
- 4th Alela Rathsasombath -- Computech
- 5th David Mendoza -- Gaston
- 6th Austin Dylan -- Computech
Division 2:
- 1st Uriel Placentia -- Yosemite
- 2nd Marcus Miller -- Hamilton
- 3rd Juan Garcia -- Tehipite
- 4th Gabriel Vasquez -- Yosemite
- 5th Miguel Gonzales -- Hamilton
- 6th Lazaro Rivas -- Sequoia
Cross Country District Championships
Overall Sweepstakes Champion - Baird
Varsity Girls Division
- 1st Rebeca Coronado - Baird
- 2nd Amara Romero -- Computech
- 3rd Gaby Chaelpegian -- Computech
- 4th Sariyah Copeland -- Baird
- 5th Alexis Lopez - Tenaya
- 6th Sarah Renberg -- Baird
- 7th Izzell Madrigal -- Computech
- 8th Madison Llanez-- Tenaya
- 9th Ava Vargas -- Baird
- 10th Tranyia Thomas -- Hamilton
Varsity Boys Division
- 1st Bryce Weiner - Baird
- 2nd Eric Ramirez - Ahwahnee
- 3rd Caden Crass -- Baird
- 4th Ben Borchers -- Computech
- 5th Arturo Avila -- Tehipite
- 6th Jesus H -- Sequoia
- 7th Phillip Lopez - Scandinavian
- 8th Chase Nutting -- Baird
- 9th Zxavyan Santaella -- Gaston
- 10th Raul Rosales -- Yosemite
Basketball -- Boys
Division 1 League Champions -- Wawona
Division 2 League Champions -- Sequoia
Soccer -- Girls
Division 1 League Champions -- Tenaya
Division 2 League Champions -- Ahwahnee
Soccer -- Boys
Division 1 League Champions -- Terronez
Division 2 League Champions -- Tehipite
Wrestling
Division 1 League Champions -- Baird
Division 2 League Champions -- Gaston
District Tournament
- 1st Baird
- 2nd Kings Canyon
- 3rd Tioga
- 4th Gaston
- 5th Computech
- 6th Yosemite
- 7th Tenaya
- 8th Cooper
Wrestling Tournament Individual Results
71 lbs
- 1st Zane Cerda - Terronez
- 2nd Brian Prasouva - Terronez
- 3rd Ethan Vue -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Benjamin Hernandez - Baird
- 5th Eli Herrera - Ahwahnee
- 6th Mark Hernandez -- Tioga
78 lbs
- 1st Aalijah Harris - Tioga
- 2nd Orlando Lopez - Baird
- 3rd Kennedy Magana - Ahwahnee
- 4th Eric Sanchez -- Wawona
85 lbs
- 1st Abraham Cerda-Terronez
- 2nd Isaiah Mata - Tioga
- 3rd Alex Torres - Ahwahnee
- 4th Tyler Speir - Baird
- 5th Lennis Starks - Gaston
- 6th Victor Solis -- Yosemite
92 lbs
- 1st Karina Vang - Tioga
- 2nd Jermaih Nuth -- Kings Canyon
- 3rd Julian Lopez - Cooper
- 4th Sammy Trevino - Tenaya
- 5th Nyle Evans - Yosemite
- 6th Ethan Thomas -- Baird
99 lbs
- 1st Zxavyan Santaella - Gaston
- 2nd Kong Yang - Tioga
- 3rd Jaheed Newsome - Tenaya
- 4th Desire Carrillo - Sequoia
- 5th Duke Moua - Ahwahnee
- 6th Joseph Gamber -- Cooper
106 lbs
- 1st Damien Flores - Tioga
- 2nd Chris Harshaw - Gaston
- 3rd Phi Nguyan -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Luis Badillo - Tehipite
- 5th Mateo Vasquez - Baird
- 6th Adan Barajas -- Computech
113 lbs
- 1st Tony Zapata - Tenaya
- 2nd Dashawn Hall - Tioga
- 3rd Adalberto Lopez - Gaston
- 4th Eric Rivera -- Ft. Miller
- 5th Joseph Valles -- Ahwahnee
- 6th Daniel Quintero -- Sequoia
121 lbs
- 1st Teng Lor -- Kings Canyon
- 2nd Adrian Camacho - Cooper
- 3rd Adan Gonzalez - Baird
- 4th Izayase Garcia - Yosemite
- 5th Xavier Prado - Computech
- 6th Rene Raya -- Ahwahnee
129 lbs
- 1st Angel Hernandez - Yosemite
- 2nd Sara Kazarian - Baird
- 3rd Ekin Vue -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Brady Berg - Tenaya
- 5th Jose Rivas-Corona - Computech
- 6th Giovanni Martinez -- Sequoia
137 lbs
- 1st Jesse Alvarado - Baird
- 2nd Rayden Ban -- Kings Canyon
- 3rd Aedan Nguyen - Computech
- 4th Nathan Perez -- Ft. Miller
- 5th Nathaniel McCauley - Tenaya
- 6th Matthew Vargas -- Wawona
145 lbs
- 1st Desiderio Jimenez - Yosemite
- 2nd Kieran Hiebert -- Kings Canyon
- 3rd Alejandro Delatorre - Baird
- 4th Frankie Adame - Tenaya
- 5th Evan Agbayani- Tenaya
- 6th Christian Saenz -- Computech
153 lbs
- 1st Samuel Maldonado - Computech
- 2nd Matthew Hawj - Yosemite
- 3rd Mark Quintana - Tenaya
- 4th Rahsean Maze - Terronez
- 5th Esteban Hernandez - Wawona
- 6th Dustin Mello - Tenaya
161 lbs
- 1st Michael Bolanos - Tioga
- 2nd Jose Garcia - Kings Canyon
- 3rd Matthew Leal - Ft. Miller
- 4th Alex Palafox - Computech
- 5th Marcus Munoz - Ft. Miller
- 6th Arturo Lopez - Sequoia
176 lbs
- 1st Edgar Cabrera - Computech
- 2nd Emmanuel Robles - Cooper
- 3rd Aurelio Loza -- Kings Canyon
- 4th Jeremiah Gutierrez - Gaston
- 5th Pablo Santiago - Baird
- 6th Jeranamo Hoffer -- Ahwahnee
191 lbs
- 1st Isa Watson - Gaston
- 2nd Luis Juarez - Yosemite
- 3rd David Ocotlan - Computech
- 4th Domingo Sanchez - Wawona
- 5th Gias Gregg - Wawona
- 6th Luis Flores -- Baird
211 lbs
- 1st Jordan Nutt - Gaston
- 2nd Robert Baeza - Yosemite
- 3rd Uriel Carbajal - Baird
- 4th Savahn Mahavong-Garcia -- Kings Canyon
- 5th Adrian Cervantes - Tioga
- 6th Angel Vargas -- Tioga
266 lbs
- 1st Aleexis Phelps - Cooper
- 2nd Michael Zamora - Computech
- 3rd Jeremiah Monzano - Scan
- 4th Abraham Mata - Tioga
- 5th David Gaytan - Computech
- 6th Santiago Orosco -- Yosemite