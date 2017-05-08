Big Video: Missing GoPro found

FRESNO, Calif. --
Our Big Video takes us to the coast of Santa Cruz and shows us footage captured on a GoPro camera found at the beach.

A Reddit user posted the footage found on the camera from late last month. It shows a young boy with his surfboard during a visit to the beach.

An older gentleman is also seen in the clip, but it's not clear who they are at all.

The Reddit user posted this video as part of a campaign to get the device back to its owners.

He says the camera also has some other videos taken by the family.

For more information, click here.
