Big Video: Missing GoPro found

Our Big Video takes us to the coast of Santa Cruz and shows us footage captured on a GoPro camera found at the beach.A Reddit user posted the footage found on the camera from late last month. It shows a young boy with his surfboard during a visit to the beach.An older gentleman is also seen in the clip, but it's not clear who they are at all.The Reddit user posted this video as part of a campaign to get the device back to its owners.He says the camera also has some other videos taken by the family.For more information, click here.