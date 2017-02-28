FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

District Expands Opportunity for High School Students to Earn College Credit

Fresno Unified is expanding the number of classes high school students can take for college credit, offering 44 different sections of dual enrollment courses this school year compared to five sections last year.

The dual enrollment program is expanding to all high school campuses, said Kristen Boroski, director of career readiness for the district. Students are earning credit at Fresno City College for classes ranging from construction to video production to manufacturing.

"It's definitely about giving kids different opportunities that they normally wouldn't have so that they understand the rigor of a college course so that they're better prepared to succeed in post-secondary training," Boroski said.

Late last year, the Fresno Unified Board of Education approved a dual enrollment partnership with State Center Community College District that paved the way for expansion. The agreement, approved at the Nov. 9 board meeting, is connected to Assembly Bill 288, a 2015 law that requires public schools provide better transitions for students between high school and college.

Advantages of dual enrollment for students include:

- Earning a college degree in less time
- Eliminating duplication of coursework between high school and college
- Saving money, as dual enrollment courses are offered to students at no cost

- The opportunity to explore courses in a career field prior to starting college
- Experiencing the rigor of college coursework and college processes and practices

Joseph Anglin, a senior at Hoover High School, is earning college credit taking a Regional Occupational Program (ROP) construction class.
"It takes away time you have to spend in college. In a sense, it's saving you a little money," said Joseph, who plans to attend community college, then transfer to a four-year college.

Jose Escobar, also in the ROP construction class at Hoover, said he is not only earning college credits but "learning things I will use in the future."
