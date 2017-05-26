Guardians of the Galaxy ride opens this weekend at California Adventure

EMBED </>More Videos

Gurdian's Cory (KFSN)

DISNEYLAND --
On Saturday, guests will step into the outside universe for the first time.
EMBED More News Videos

On Saturday, guests will step into the outside universe for the first time.



The ride features the Guardians being held prisoner inside the mysterious Collector's Fortress where he displays his collection of rare artifacts found across the galaxy. The 'Rocket,' one of the well known characters, calls on guests to help him breakout of the Guardians. When they do, all of the Collector's other prisoner's break free setting the stage for a chaotic and heart-pounding experience.

The ride opens to the public on Saturday, May 27th.
EMBED More News Videos

On Saturday, guests will step into the outside universe for the first time.



Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
WB Shaw Ave closed after semi-truck hit by train at Golden State in Northwest Fresno
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Heartbroken neighbors talk about driver killed in Atwater gas tanker explosion
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
Show More
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99
Fresno mayor seeks city council's support for ambitious budget plans
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno
More News
Top Video
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
Kings County community of Home Garden ready to open new park
More Video