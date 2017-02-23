Online Public Inspection File

Access the KFSN-TV Station Profile and Online Public Inspection Files located on the FCC web site.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) KFSN-TV Station Profile
KFSN-TV Fresno Annual EEO Public File Report
If you are disabled and need assistance in accessing the KFSN-TV Public File, Please contact:
Charlene Ciavaglia
Programming Manager
Direct Phone Line/TTY:
(559)490-3262
Fax Number:
559-233-5844
Email Address:
Charlene.Ciavaglia@abc.com
Mailing Address:
1777 G. Street
Fresno CA 93706
ABC30 | KFSN-TV contact information
