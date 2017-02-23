Online Public Inspection File

Access the KFSN-TV Station Profile and Online Public Inspection Files located on the FCC web site.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) KFSN-TV Station Profile
KFSN-TV Fresno Annual EEO Public File Report

If you are disabled and need assistance in accessing the KFSN-TV Public File, Please contact:

Charlene Ciavaglia
Programming Manager

Direct Phone Line/TTY:

(559)490-3262

Fax Number:
559-233-5844

Email Address:
Charlene.Ciavaglia@abc.com

Mailing Address:
1777 G. Street
Fresno CA 93706

ABC30 | KFSN-TV contact information
