Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announce online passes

(National Park Service)

FRESNO, California --
The National Park Service announced a new pilot program aimed at speeding up the entrance lines at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Park visitors can purchase their entrance pass for their travel dates online using the https://www.yourpassnow.com website. The electronic passes can be kept on a smart phone, tablet, or printed out. The tickets are validated at the entrance gate.

The National Parks Service said this is the second electronic system they are testing in an attempt to speed up lines at park entrances.

Visit https://www.yourpassnow.com to purchase your pass.
