Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
Tulare 'Prom'-posal
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1965793" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
(KFSN)
Sunday, May 07, 2017 04:18PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out
Serviceman goes missing while hiking at Yosemite National Park
Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
Road rage leads to gunshots fired in Northeast Fresno, police say
Firefighters suspect arson for fire at abandoned Central Fresno house
Madera Police arrest two for suspected wheel theft and hit-and-run
Show More
Crews knock out Central Fresno grass fire before reaching mobile homes
Memorial unveiled for Fresno athlete at high school 2 years after his murder
Three injured after drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Visalia
More News
Top Video
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out
Road rage leads to gunshots fired in Northeast Fresno, police say
Crews knock out Central Fresno grass fire before reaching mobile homes
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno