Tulare 'Prom'-posal

EMBED </>More News Videos

(KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out
Serviceman goes missing while hiking at Yosemite National Park
Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
Road rage leads to gunshots fired in Northeast Fresno, police say
Firefighters suspect arson for fire at abandoned Central Fresno house
Madera Police arrest two for suspected wheel theft and hit-and-run
Show More
Crews knock out Central Fresno grass fire before reaching mobile homes
Memorial unveiled for Fresno athlete at high school 2 years after his murder
Three injured after drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Visalia
More News
Top Video
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out
Road rage leads to gunshots fired in Northeast Fresno, police say
Crews knock out Central Fresno grass fire before reaching mobile homes
More Video