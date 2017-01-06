FRESNO COUNTY

Big storm rolling through is a reminder to mountain drivers to come prepared with tire chains
Thrill seekers make their way up to China Peak every day but the slippery ride for some drivers starts even before hitting the slopes. (KFSN)

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thrill seekers make their way up to China Peak every day but the slippery ride for some drivers starts even before hitting the slopes.

"Not being prepared, going too fast, taking a corner too quickly, jerking the wheel, turning, you're going to go straight," said Alex Garcia, Shaver Lake resident.

Garcia works at the ski resort, but rescuing drivers on these roads daily has become another full time job.

"Just know what you are coming into. You're driving above 4000 feet, you know what's coming up, you're going to the snow right? So, be prepared."

In the past few days, rain and snow have hit mountain communities hard. Cars have spun out; others were stuck in the snow.

Vijaypal Singh works at Shaver Lake and had a close call himself,

"I myself put chains, but after three miles my car slide, and at that time I was only going 20 to 25 miles."

Those who live and work in the area say more than a quarter of visitors come unprepared. Some don't check weather conditions; others need to maintain their cars. Most importantly drivers underestimate the importance of good traction.

"Don't take the chances, if you need chains, even if you have four wheel drive, just put it on," said Singh.

Almost every store in area of Shaver Lake carries chains.

Singh said it's important to buy the correct size for your car and his store carries several different sizes and he's helped several travelers put them on.

With a second round of storms expected to produce even more snow then the first Singh wants drivers to tread even more cautiously.

If you've never purchased chains before experts really recommend that you test them out once at home so you're not putting them on for the first time in freezing cold temperatures.
