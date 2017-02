Winter Storm Warning

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * LOCATIONS...SOUTHERN SIERRA NEVADA FROM YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK TO KINGS CANYON ABOVE 6000 FEET. * HAZARD TYPES...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...8 TO 12 INCHES. More