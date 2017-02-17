Flood advisory issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee

As a precaution, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued a flood advisory to approximately 80 homes as they face a possible flood situation if a nearby levee were to break. The Sheriff's Office originally said it was an evacuation advisory but has now changed it to a flood advisory.The Sheriff's Office is working with members of the California Office of Emergency Services, Cal Fire, Fresno County Public Works and the Tranquillity Irrigation District to monitor the potentially hazardous situation in an area northwest of the town of Tranquillity.All agencies said they are focused on a weakened levee that sits in the area of the Fresno Slough, where the San Joaquin River and Kings River meet and crews are monitoring this spot 24 hours a day.Officials said early projections show that water, two to three feet deep, would most likely flow to an area west of the town of Tranquillity.Those possibly impacted would be in the areas bordered by Manning Avenue, James Road, Tuolumne Avenue and the Fresno Slough.Sheriff's Office said they will provide updates to residents through social media and Everbridge if there are any major changes with the levee.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.