Fresno County may receive financial help after intense storms cause hundreds of thousands in damage

This month's series of punishing storms proved to be costly for Fresno County. Severe damage and destruction was felt throughout the region."We don't know exactly how much it has cost the county, but it is safe to say it is hundreds of thousands of dollars extra has been spent to get roads repaired and deal with the debris and all the impact from the rain," said Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor.Magsig met with officials and constituents Wednesday to discuss some of the damage left behind. A number of the county's foothill communities were rocked the hardest; one section of road in eastern Fresno County just gave way during the heavy storms."Dinkey Creek Road completely washed out, crews worked around the clock to make sure that road was put back together and there's going to be ongoing efforts the next few months to make sure that road is built back properly," said Magsig.Fresno County is now eligible for state funding to fix roads and to make other repairs after Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for most counties."The state has recognized that we do have an emergency here in California, so hopefully the federal government to will recognize extreme costs have been incurred because of the rain and the federal government will kick some dollars loose to the state and hopefully some of the cost we incurred can be recouped from the state."The process to get reimbursed begins Friday when county leaders are expected to submit repair cost totals to Sacramento.