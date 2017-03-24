High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County

It was a picture perfect day at Lost Lake-- the sound of gushing water, the warmth of the sun, so much beauty now locked away."Usually always come here for photoshoots, unfortunately it's closed due to the high water, so I'm bummed about it," said Summer Clark, Photographer.Photographers and amateur fishermen who frequent this recreation area are now kept a mile away by gates and spike strips-- taped signs warn of the dangers ahead."Last time I was here it was a couple months ago, and there definitely wasn't a high river," said Clark.For several weeks floodwaters have made their home at Lost Lake, submerging picnic tables, overrunning parking lots, and taking down trees.Fresno County Public Works and Planning said all water is coming from Friant Dam, where crews are freeing up Millerton Lake before storm runoff season peaks."I was really happy, though, that they released the water this year, unlike 1997 when it overflowed from the dam," said Amanda Cosby-Van Heel, Manager, Pizza Factory.Heel works at the Pizza Factory nearby-- the business is the only vendor for the annual Fishing Derby this Saturday, now canceled because of washed out roads."We were all geared up and ready to go, but safety is number one, it's the most important thing."At its peak, the dam was releasing 7,000 cubic feet of water per second. Park officials say considering how much snowpack winter storms delivered, Lost Lake may continue to be overwhelmed."There's a few other spots, but this is definitely my go to spot for family photoshoots, so we'll just have to keep exploring until it opens back up," said Clark.The park could be closed until June.