High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno

Powerful gusts and unstable trees for Kimberly Sandoval was a terrifying combination.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Powerful gusts and unstable trees for Kimberly Sandoval was a terrifying combination. Her family was sitting in the living room Thursday afternoon when her father screamed from the yard.

"We heard him yell and he said get out."

A huge tree crushed the roof of their rental home, broke a car window, and left them without a home.

I ask myself, what now," said Sandoval.

A family of six was inside their home when a tree came crashing down onto it.



Sandoval said it is unclear when their rental company will fix the damage.

"They say other trees fallen on houses so we have to wait-- we are on a list."

A similar problem for a Clovis family whose car was crushed under this tree-- James Hernandez was in his room when he first heard the sound of one tree-- then another.

"I see that tree hitting the ground, I run outside and tell my family the tree fell and then I come outside to see this one had fallen as well."

Hernandez's family spent the afternoon cutting the tree and now his sister's car needs serious repairs.

"Basically just one big dent in the middle, I'm guessing that's from one giant tree branch."

For two families, being alive is a good tradeoff for the cost of destruction.

"It was just bad, it was just scary," said "You just never expect it to happen."

Throughout the evening we also covered light poles and power lines that fell; which is a good reminder to never approach downed lines even if you think they aren't live.
