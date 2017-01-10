WEATHER

Highway 140 into Yosemite back open after rockslide, will close tonight due rockfall concerns

Highway 140 rockfall (Yosemite National Park)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The National Park Service says the highway will close again at 6 p.m. due to weather and rockfall concerns.

Highway 140 is back open following a rockslide that occurred while the road was already closed due to flooding concerns. Authorities say they will close the highway again on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning out of concern that more rocks may fall with an incoming storm.

Rain and snow is currently falling in the park and is expected to continue for the next several days. Visitors should carry chains as they may be required at any time.

Hetch Hetchy Road remains closed due to a rockslide.

Officials are asking park visitors to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall and debris in roadways. The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways.

