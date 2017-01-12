MERCED COUNTY

Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Flood water is now slowly receding from the streets but earlier in the day a road just south of Gustine was experiencing major flooding. (KFSN)

GUSTINE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Flood waters slowly receding from the streets but earlier in the day a road just south of Gustine was experiencing major flooding.

Jon Zalinski lives along Orchard Road, he said Garzas Creek sits just half a mile away, and it started flooding on Wednesday.

"There was some concern there. Neighbors called, started pulling sandbags out."

Zalinski took pictures of the water as it quickly spread through the area.

"The orchard in front of us started to flood and started coming over the road down the way-- that's the first sign you're getting in trouble."

Fortunately, the Merced County Office of Emergency Services said they did not need to evacuate anybody, but said they are still monitoring the area.

"We're looking next week to have a very similar pattern come through our area. So we're hoping those major creeks and water ways reside a bit so it will allow us to have room and handle for that extra precipitation," said Mark Lawson, Merced County OES Deputy Director.

Mike North with Merced County says heavy flows along Garzas as well as Quinto and Romero Creeks caused the floods, and that few homes were affected. However, anyone with domestic water wells are asked to disinfect them if they were affected by the floods.

"Flooding issues can contaminate these wells can cause certain bacteria to get into these wells, so they have to be disinfected before they can be used," said North.

The Office of Emergency Services is activated-- that includes a branch in Gustine.

Zalinski said, however, some rain is always welcome.

"It's a blessing in disguise."

Merced County OES said they are prepared in case of major flooding. They are also working closely with the National Weather Service for updates, as well as the Human Services Agency for evacuation centers in case they are needed.
