MADERA COUNTY

Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms

EMBED </>More News Videos

Some Madera County residents are digging in for what's expected to be a wet next couple of days while keeping a close eye on waterways ready to rise. (KFSN)

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some Madera County residents are preparing for the next series of storms; digging in for what's expected to be a wet next couple of days while keeping a close eye on waterways ready to rise.

"We certainly have a fairly large storm headed our way, so I don't know what that will bring but it will bring at least a few more inches of rain. Maybe with a 24 hour gap it will be able to drain off enough, but certainly something we'll be keeping an eye on," said Jay Varney, Madera County Sheriff.

With more rain on the way the potential of dangerous flooding remains high in some foothill communities. A small section of North Fork has been under mandatory evacuation orders for most of the week.

"We'll have deputies there 24/7, watching in that area and if the storm causes the outflow from Bass Lake to increase again well let the public know if there's any pre-evacuation," said Varney.

Large amounts of melted snow continue to make a huge impact on Bass Lake.
The constant rush of water has levels shooting up, while all the ground saturation is contributing to a number of down trees.

"They're breaking in places they normally don't, it's getting pretty sketchy out there," said Ernie Gomez, Tree Cutter.

Gomez has been a tree cutter in the area for the last 15 years and says

"With the drought and this wind it's doing stuff to the wood; it's cracking. And with homes like this you're limited to cranes and it's upping the cost."
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingmadera countystormOakhurst
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Madera County Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory to people living near Berenda Slough
North Fork residents preparing for next storm even as some homes remain under evacuation
Heavy rain fall leads to flash floods and evacuation warnings for several communities in Cedar Valley
More madera county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
How to prepare for a snowstorm
Flooding continues as another storm looms
More Weather
Top Stories
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
Flooding continues as another storm looms
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Show More
Trump Signs 3 Executive Actions on Crime Against Police, Drug Cartels
2 bicyclists injured after an accident with 2 cars in Fresno
Harrowing moments after man saved from rushing water near Three Rivers
Madera County Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory to people living near Berenda Slough
Portion of Highway 59 closed in Merced County due to flooding
More News
Top Video
Fresno City Council disappoints residents who want more bike lanes and walking trails
Flooding continues as another storm looms
Portion of Highway 59 closed in Merced County due to flooding
2 bicyclists injured after an accident with 2 cars in Fresno
More Video