TULARE COUNTY

Rising waters bring up concerns of flooding in Springville
EMBED </>More News Videos

There are some rivers and creeks in Porterville and Springville that residents say haven't been flowing like they are now in years. (KFSN)

By
SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
There are some rivers and creeks in Porterville and Springville that residents say haven't been flowing like they are now in years. One of those waterways is the Tule River; and Bob Landress lives right on the water.

With all this runoff from the recent rain Landress said the river is finally getting back to normal winter levels.

"This is the highest it's been this year."

His property has been in the Landress family for years, so the rush of water after a long drought is a welcome sound. But he also remembers the last time too much water caused flooding and major damage.

"If it gets up in this area, which it could easily do, then the rest of the logs start rolling down. And when the logs start piling up they start damming up and bust all at once. And then you get chain reactions down the river which can cause all kinds of trouble."

Once it moves down river, Landress said, it all ends up at Lake Success. That's where we found Jason Winters who is taking the good with the bad.

"Deer Creek is flowing like I've never seen it before," he said. "I'm kind of hoping it helps us out here in the drought."

Both people are thirsty for change and hopeful for more rainfall.

We have been told that many residents are getting sandbags and preparing in case of major flooding. But at this point with this system that we just saw there is no major issues so far.
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainfloodingtulare countySpringville
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Dinuba officer involved in shooting; 1 suspect dead
Some Valley tree trimmers standing down as they wait for storm to pass
2 dead in Orosi car crash
Car overturns in Visalia injury crash
More tulare county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Big storm rolling through is a reminder to mountain drivers to come prepared with tire chains
Some Valley tree trimmers standing down as they wait for storm to pass
More Weather
Top Stories
Dinuba officer involved in shooting; 1 suspect dead
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Show More
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
Water being let out of Friant dam in an effort to make room for rain water
Flash flood warnings issued in Kern, Tulare counties
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Big storm rolling through is a reminder to mountain drivers to come prepared with tire chains
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
More Video