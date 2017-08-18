World landmarks go dark, light up in tribute to Spain

EMBED </>More Videos

The Eiffel Tower and the World Trade Center were among the world landmarks that paid tribute to the victims in Barcelona. (Twitter/CharlesBaudry via Storyful)

At least 14 lives were lost and 100 people were injured in terror attacks on Thursday and overnight into Friday in Spain. Now cities and countries around the world are showing support through their iconic monuments and landmarks.

The Eiffel Tower went dark, One World Trade lit up in red and yellow, and other landmarks displayed the Spanish flag in solidarity with the victims.

Eiffel Tower
Paris
World Trade Center
New York, New York
Toronto sign
Toronto, Canada
Texas Governor's Mansion
Austin, Texas
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldeiffel towerpedestrian struckbarcelona attackbarcelona van attackworld trade center
Load Comments
Top Stories
Finnish police shoot man who stabs several people in Turku
Car hits a pedestrian resulting in a fatality near Kingsburg
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a truck near Kingsburg
Authorities arrest suspect involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars
Jurors hear Fresno man explain what happened on day he admits to killing wife and her lover
Charles Manson seen in newly released mugshot
Show More
Legal cannabis to create regulatory jobs on state, local levels
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
Police operation underway after 'possible terrorist attack' south of Barcelona
Los Banos Elementary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live
Authorities arrest suspect involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Homeless encampments in Fresno will soon be illegal after City Council approves ban on outdoor camping
Authorities arrest Fresno Unified employee who is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars
More Video