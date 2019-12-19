1 dead, 2 injured in Rhode Island senior center shooting

WESTERLY, Rhode Island -- A shooting at a Rhode Island affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents left one person dead and two others injured Thursday, state police said.

Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

He said the shooter is still at large.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments prompted Westerly public schools, Westerly Hospital and some nearby business into lockdown as a precaution.

Police lifted the lockdown at around 12:45 p.m., though it was unclear why. The school district dismissed students early.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo released the following statement: "I am closely monitoring the situation in Westerly and in constant contact with Rhode Island State Police Col. Manni. I stand with the people of Westerly and all Rhode Islanders in coming together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rhode islandfatal shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in Madera County structure fire
Safe containing silver bars, signed photos of O.J. Simpson stolen from home
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
CHP gives emotional farewell to officer retiring after 32 years of service
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Man dies after falling while decorating for Christmas
Show More
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
Couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Holidays Heroes Blood Drive begins at Sierra Vista Mall
15 horses shot, killed in Kentucky
More TOP STORIES News