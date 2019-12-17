house fire

1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died and several other people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a central Fresno home Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the house on Sussex Way and Harrison Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. to find it engulfed in flames.

Officials say cars and debris in the yard made it difficult for firefighters to fight the blaze and get everyone out safely.

Eight people were transported to local hospitals, where one later died. Investigators say six of the victims are in critical condition, four of them are children, ranging from four months to four years old.

A woman who was originally taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center has been transferred to the burn unit at CRMC for her injuries.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for several hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

