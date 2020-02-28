1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans chase and hold down suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have arrested a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday evening.
The accident took place at Fresno and Dakota around 6:15 p.m.
The victim sustained a minor head injury and was taken to CRMC.
Officers say good Samaritans followed the driver as he left the scene of the crash. They tracked him down to a home on Fedora and Fresno and held him down until officers arrived.
The man has been arrested for felony hit and run and felony DUI.
