1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegoald

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly crash occurred in Coarsegold Sunday morning after investigators say a driver over-corrected on a turn and crashed into trees.

CHP says the accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 41 at Morava Road.

The vehicle reportedly landed on its side and started smoking after the accident.

Emergency teams arrived to the scene and pronounced the crash victim dead.

CHP has not said how many people were inside the vehicle that crashed or if anyone else was injured. o
