One person hospitalized with burns after house fire in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been injured after a house fire in Kings County Saturday morning.The Kings County Fire Department says it happened around 11 am on Iona Avenue near 11th Avenue.Two people were living in the home and one suffered burns to the head and was hospitalized. Their condition is not known.Authorities say the fire was caused by a propane leak from a tank that was being used to cook in the garage.