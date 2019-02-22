PLANE CRASH

1 person killed, 2 missing after plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains

The aircraft was reported overdue on Thursday night and on Friday morning, officials announced that it had crashed in a remote area - covered in several feet of snow.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office was searching for at least two people on Friday night, after a plane crashed in the Tehachapi Mountains, killing one person.

They believe at least three people were on board the private plane, but so far they've only located one body.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
