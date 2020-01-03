stabbing

1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven store after argument between men

At least one person was stabbed after an argument between two men escalated in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person was stabbed after an argument between two men escalated in northeast Fresno.

Fresno Police say the disturbance started at an unknown location at around 5:30 a.m. The two men ended up in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street when one was stabbed.

The suspect took off on a bike and was later found by officers on Orchard Street and Roberts Avenue. His name has not been released.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The store remains closed as officers continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastfresnofresnofresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, at TX retail plaza; Suspect jumps off roof
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Springville bar stabbing suspect still on the run
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace...and going to Idaho?
Show More
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Urgent Blood Drive held at Clovis, Fresno hospitals on Friday
Woman fights back during robbery at pizza shop | VIDEO
Man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink after argument: Police
2 stabbed, 1 fatally, at TX retail plaza; Suspect jumps off roof
More TOP STORIES News