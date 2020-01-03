1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven store after argument between men

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person was stabbed after an argument between two men escalated in northeast Fresno.Fresno Police say the disturbance started at an unknown location at around 5:30 a.m. The two men ended up in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street when one was stabbed.The suspect took off on a bike and was later found by officers on Orchard Street and Roberts Avenue. His name has not been released.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but his condition is unknown at this time.The store remains closed as officers continue to investigate.