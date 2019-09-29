Corporal Ronil Singh

10-acre Modesto corn maze honors fallen officer

Fallen Newman police corporal Ronil Singh is the main subject of a 10-acre corn-maze at Dutch Hollow Farms.

Singh was shot and killed while conducting a routine traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver in December last year.

RELATED: Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of shooting, killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh captured

The farm decided to honor the fallen officer by making the maze in his image.

From above you can tell the maze is shaped into Singh's smiling face and his name.

The Modesto corn maze has a different theme to it every year and this year the community voted to have Singh honored.

RELATED: 'One minute you're celebrating and one minute you're not there:' loved ones remember slain officer

His wife says she's honored the community is dedicating the maze to Singh and that he would have loved it.

"Ron would want something like this. We live a couple miles down the road so it's very close to home and it's just amazing what the community is doing," she said.

The corporal's wife just had one condition for the maze - she and her 1-year-old son had to be the first ones through the maze.

The family says gestures like the maze keep Singh's memory alive and it means the world to them.
