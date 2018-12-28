CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of shooting, killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh captured

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of shooting and killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh was taken into custody Friday morning.

NEWMAN, Calif. (KFSN) --
Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of shooting and killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh has been captured.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says that Arriaga was taken into custody, using Cpl. Singh's handcuffs, nearly 200 miles away in the Kern County town of Lamont early Friday morning.



The suspect's brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and a co-worker 32-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz were also arrested on "accessory after the fact" charges for attempting to protect Arriaga. Authorities say both men are also in the country illegally.



Kern County Sheriff's Donny Youngblood said that three additional people have also been arrested in the South Valley for aiding and abetting Arriaga.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says that Arriaga was attempting to make his way to Mexico when he was arrested. He was found at a house in Lamont, California that was being monitored by law enforcement.

According to Kern County Sheriff, when SWAT deputies surrounded that home, Arriaga surrendered without incident. Three additional people were arrested from the house for aiding and abetting, they include 59-year-old Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 36-year-old Erasmo Villegas and 57-year-old Maria Luisa Moreno.



Sheriff Christianson says that Arriaga was a member of the Sureños street gang and had been arrested twice before on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

This is a triple-split photo of Erik Razo Quiroz, Gustavo Perez Arriaga and Adrian Virgen, who were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Newman police officer.



The Sheriff said that Arriaga crossed into Arizona from Mexico illegally a couple of years ago and it is believed that he had been working on farms in California's Central Valley.

VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Reggie Singh, brother of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh, tearfully thanked deputies after an arrest was made in the case.



Arriaga is accused of killing Corporal Singh when he conducted a traffic stop on Arriaga's pickup truck in the small town of Newman early Wednesday morning, for suspicion of driving under the influence.

As he pulled over the vehicle, Corporal Singh described it to dispatchers as a silver Dodge Ram with paper plates from AR Auto, a dealership in the city of Merced.

RELATED: Vehicle of suspect who allegedly killed Newman Police Corporal was sold in Merced

Moments later, Singh called in for shots fired.

Several deputies from both Stanislaus and Merced counties responded, where they found the truck and suspect gone and Corporal Singh lying on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

RELATED: Witness records scene after Police Corporal is shot in Newman

That set off a statewide search for the suspect and his truck. Law enforcement quickly released surveillance video from a store showing the suspect.

The truck was found outside the city of Newman in a mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect was not found in the area.



On Thursday, President Donald Trump commented on the suspect's immigration status in a tweet, "There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!"



The victim, Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh, was a K-9 officer with the Newman Police, a small department with just about a dozen sworn officers.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson remembered Singh as an "American patriot" who came to the U.S. from Fiji to become a police officer and loved his wife and 5-month-old son dearly.

VIDEO: Police chief gives emotional statement, calls slain Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh an 'American patriot'
At an emotional news conference on Thursday, Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson remembered Cpl. Ronil Singh as an "American patriot" who came to the U.S. to become a police officer and loved his wife and 5-month-old son dearly.



The officer's canine partner, Sam, is now at home with the Singh family. Chief Richardson said that the dog would be retired from the department early to live permanently with the Singh family.

RELATED: 'One minute you're celebrating and one minute you're not there:' loved ones remember slain officer

A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:

In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.
