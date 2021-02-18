Tower Theatre owners, Adventure Church 'conspired to conceal sale,' Sequoia Brewing Company lawsuit says

They accuse Tower Theatre Properties of fraudulent concealment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sequoia Brewing Company has amended its lawsuit against the owners of the Tower Theatre and Adventure Church as the legal fight over the sale of one of Fresno's landmarks continues.Last week, the owners of the local brewery and restaurant filed a lawsuit saying their lease agreement with the theater's owners give them the right to by the property if it's up for sale.The brewing company accuses Tower Theatre Properties of fraudulent concealment, for not notifying of them of the potential sale, violating the brewery's right of first refusal to buy the venue.They also now claim the church committed tortious interference with the brewery's contract and that Adventure Church knew about their right of first refusal and conspired to conceal the sale.Community members have protested the potential sale, saying the diverse and LGBTQ-friendly district would lose a valuable entertainment venue if the building is sold to a church.Last week, the Tower District Marketing Committee released a statement saying it "stands in solidarity" with Sequoia Brewing Company. The Painted Table, an events company that is housed in the building next to the theater, who previously expressed interest in buying the theater to stop the sale to the church, also said it supports Sequoia Brewing Company.The dispute has also attracted the attention of celebrities, including comedian Sarah Silverman and Fresno native and Tony-award winning actress Audra McDonald.