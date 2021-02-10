Fresno native Audra McDonald tweets support for Tower Theatre amid ongoing controversy

RELATED: City threatens Tower Theatre over church usage and violations, but could Fresno buy it?
"I practically spent every day of my childhood across the street from this theater. The Tower district is one of the most iconic districts and yes one of the most LGBTQ friendly districts in Fresno," McDonald wrote. "It holds such a special place in my heart and it must be saved."
On Monday, comedian Sarah Silverman criticized Adventure Church for trying to purchase the theater.
In a tweet, Silverman made claims about the church's position on LGBTQ issues as it tries to buy the theater in the 'most LGBT-friendly area of Fresno'.
She also tagged other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Chelsea Handler, asking for their support or even if someone else - out of her 12.5 million followers - would want to buy the location.
So an anti-LGBT church called Adventure church is trying to buy The Tower theater in the most lgbt friendly area of Fresno (the arts district, obvs♥️) So... it’s for sale if someone wants to scoop them @LGBTfdn @chelseahandler @TheEllenShow @ActuallyNPH or maybe a Gofundme? https://t.co/m00g7fdN18— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 9, 2021
The 'Save the Tower Theater Demonstration Committee' responded in support of Silverman's message as the group continues to protest the sale, saying the community would lose a valuable venue if it had to be re-zoned.
Adventure Church leaders have said they intend to maintain it as an event center as well as hold services.