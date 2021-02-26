Motorcylist killed in crash near Chowchilla

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a sedan in Madera County.The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened on Road 6 at Highway 152 near Chowchilla.CHP officers say the driver of the Volvo sedan was heading south on Road 6.She pulled into the traffic lanes of Highway 152, and into the path of a motorcycle that slammed into the left-hand door of the sedan.The man riding the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the sedan is okay.One lane of traffic on both sides of Highway 152 at Road 6 have been shut down and will remain closed for at least the next two hours.