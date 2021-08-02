Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes new 3-year-old giraffe to African Adventure exhibit

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes new giraffe to African Adventure exhibit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will get to see a new wildlife friend in the African Adventure exhibit.

The zoo welcomed a new three-year-old female Masai giraffe named Kiden to the savanna.

RELATED: Fresno Chaffee Zoo unveils ambassador animal complex

Kiden was previously at the Oregon zoo. Zoo officials described her as being confident around the other giraffes and believe she will adapt to the herd smoothly.

She joins three other Masai giraffes, Betty Lou, Fenny and Siku, in the exhibit.

In April, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo moved a four-year-old male reticulated giraffe to the Oakland Zoo to help the herd after losing four of its geriatric giraffes in recent years.

RELATED: 4-year-old giraffe from Fresno Chaffee Zoo moved to Oakland Zoo

Fresno zoo officials said they are shifting their focus onto caring for Masai giraffes. Kiden will help the zoo take steps toward that mission.

You can visit Kiden and the other giraffes at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresno west centralfresnozoowild animalsfresno chaffee zooanimals
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo begins vaccinating animals at risk for COVID
Fresno Chaffee Zoo unveils ambassador animal complex
Visitors taste brews at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno zoo offering free admission to underprivileged kids
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News