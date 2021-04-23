4-year-old giraffe from Fresno Chaffee Zoo moved to Oakland Zoo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=8955714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has reopened its Reptile House for visitors to enjoy once again.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A giraffe from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has a new home in the Bay Area.Tsavo, a four-year-old male reticulated giraffe, has been moved to the Oakland Zoo.The Fresno Chaffe Zoo's staff made the decision to move him to help the herd at the Oakland Zoo after it lost four of their geriatric giraffes in recent years.Animal experts say giraffes need a specific sized herd comparable to the groups they gather in in the wild to make them comfortable in their enclosures.Tsavo and another young male giraffe from the San Diego Zoo have now been added to the herd in Oakland as part of that process.