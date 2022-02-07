Fresno State students return to in-person instruction Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students returned to in-person instruction Monday.Initially the plan was for students to be back on campus on January 31.Students, faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated or have submitted a vaccine exemption, are required to complete mandatory, weekly COVID-19 testing.Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Student Recreation Center Monday through Saturday.In addition, Fresno State is requiring that all students, faculty and staff wear a surgical grade or KN95 mask.Free masks are available for pickup throughout campus.