Fresno State students return to in-person instruction Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students returned to in-person instruction Monday.
Initially the plan was for students to be back on campus on January 31.
Students, faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated or have submitted a vaccine exemption, are required to complete mandatory, weekly COVID-19 testing.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Student Recreation Center Monday through Saturday.
In addition, Fresno State is requiring that all students, faculty and staff wear a surgical grade or KN95 mask.
Free masks are available for pickup throughout campus.
