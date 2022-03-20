Shooting, crash leaves 1 man dead in central Fresno

A man was killed after he was shot and the car he was driving crashed into a house in central Fresno.The incident happened at about 2:15 pm in the area of N Tollhouse Road and E Saginaw Way.Police say the man was driving a white sedan and there was some kind of 'disturbance' between him and the occupants of a dark-colored vehicle.They say several shots were fired from the dark-colored vehicle, hitting the victim and at least two houses.When first responders arrived, they found him crashed into the garage of a house.He was rushed into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries.Police are currently working to gather security footage from nearby houses and streets in the area will be closed to traffic for several hours.