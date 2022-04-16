15-year-old killed in Exeter shooting

A teen was killed in an early morning shooting in Tulare County.

It happened on Morgans Avenue near Avenue 278 in Exeter just before one on Saturday morning.


Deputies say they found two shooting victims - a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old man.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.


No word on what led to the gunfire at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exeter
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
43 arrested, 2 mass shootings stopped during gang takedown operation
10-yr-old Fresno girl loved to dance before stray bullet hit her legs
42-year-old man hit, killed by train in Tulare
Man accused of at least 5 sexual assaults in Fresno
World's largest bounce house coming to Fresno this weekend
Some Valley parents celebrate school vaccine mandate delay
Families walk through Fresno neighborhood, singing and praying
Show More
Farmworker killed in rollover crash in Fresno County
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows gun attack against ex-Fresno council member
Hundreds of partiers trespass on northwest Fresno home
Tulare County family mourning 6-year-old boy killed in car crash
Authorities searching for missing at-risk Fresno man
More TOP STORIES News