15-year-old killed in Exeter shooting

A teen was killed in an early morning shooting in Tulare County.It happened on Morgans Avenue near Avenue 278 in Exeter just before one on Saturday morning.Deputies say they found two shooting victims - a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old man.The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.The 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.No word on what led to the gunfire at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.