Ashlan Ave. partially shut down after fiery crash at Ashlan and Hwy 41

First responders were called out to a fiery crash between two vehicles on Friday afternoon.The crash happened in northeast Fresno near Ashlan Avenue and Highway 41.One of the vehicles appears to be a van and was badly burned.The other is a sedan and appears to be damaged and crashed into a tree.Fresno police officers are also at the scene.The westbound lane of Ashlan has been shut down as officers investigate and crews work to clear the roadway.