12-year-old dies after accidental gunshot wound in Firebaugh

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a 12-year-old boy, who has died.It happened in Firebaugh at a home on the 600 block of Fairfax Avenue.According to officials, they received reports that the child suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the chest.Deputies say there was other people on the property whom they are speaking with to determine what led up to the shooting.We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more and will have live report at 6 p.m. on Action News.