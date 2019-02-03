CHILD SHOT

12-year-old dies after accidental gunshot wound in Firebaugh

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a 12-year-old boy, who has died.

It happened in Firebaugh at a home on the 600 block of Fairfax Avenue.

According to officials, they received reports that the child suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies say there was other people on the property whom they are speaking with to determine what led up to the shooting.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more and will have live report at 6 p.m. on Action News.

Stay with us for the latest information on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
12-year-old girl mistakenly shot in Southeast Fresno
Jazmine Barnes' mom speaks out about the suspects following arrest
SEARCH FOR A KILLER: Timeline
8-year-old accidentally shot with rifle in Madera County
More child shot
Top Stories
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
Show More
PHOTOS: Winter storm produces picture perfect scenery
Part of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
Part of Highway 59 closed due to flooding
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
More News