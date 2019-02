12-year-old victim in apparent accidental shooting identified

BREAKING UPDATE: FCSO has identified Sunday‚Äôs shooting victim as 12 year-old Ivan Gomez. He was killed in an apparent accidental shooting when he and his friend gained access to a firearm while unsupervised. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/tbuDOX6r7U — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) February 4, 2019

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have identified the victim killed in an apparent accidental shooting Sunday as 12-year-old Ivan Gomez.Gomez was killed when he and his friend gained access to a firearm while unsupervised, deputies say.According to officials, they received reports that the child suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the chest.