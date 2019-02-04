ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

12-year-old victim in apparent accidental shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have identified the victim killed in an apparent accidental shooting Sunday as 12-year-old Ivan Gomez.

Gomez was killed when he and his friend gained access to a firearm while unsupervised, deputies say.

RELATED: 12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound in Fresno County near Firebaugh


According to officials, they received reports that the child suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the chest.
