12-year-old victim in apparent accidental shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have identified the victim killed in an apparent accidental shooting Sunday as 12-year-old Ivan Gomez.
Gomez was killed when he and his friend gained access to a firearm while unsupervised, deputies say.
BREAKING UPDATE: FCSO has identified Sunday’s shooting victim as 12 year-old Ivan Gomez. He was killed in an apparent accidental shooting when he and his friend gained access to a firearm while unsupervised. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/tbuDOX6r7U— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) February 4, 2019
According to officials, they received reports that the child suffered from an accidental gunshot wound to the chest.