Man with gunshot wound shows up at Fresno Taco Bell, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a Taco Bell on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the injured man went to the Taco Bell on Shields Avenue and First Street around 8:30 pm.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where his current condition is unknown.

Investigators say they are still working to figure out where the shooting actually took place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.