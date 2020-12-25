FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road rage incident ended with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in west central Fresno on Christmas Eve.
The shooting happened just after 6:30 pm at a residence on W Weathermaker and N Carnegie Avenues.
The teenager is expected to survive.
Fresno Police say the boy's father and the suspect were involved in a fight at another location. The suspect followed the father home and opened fire, hitting the boy, who was in the kitchen at the time.
No arrests have been made.
13-year-old Fresno boy shot after suspect gets into fight with father, follows him home
The teenager is expected to survive.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News