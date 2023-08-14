NBA's Jalen Green hosts 3rd annual basketball camp in Fresno

The hardwood at Hoover High School in Fresno was busy Saturday morning as former San Joaquin Memorial star Jalen Green hosted his basketball camp.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hardwood at Hoover High School in Fresno was busy Saturday morning as former San Joaquin Memorial star and Houston Rockets Guard Jalen Green hosted his third annual basketball camp.

Green happy to give back to the place he calls home, hoping to inspire young basketball players along the way.

"This is where I'm from. This is where I grew up," Green said. "I know it's hard to make it out of Fresno when you're chasing a dream of yours. No matter where you're from, no matter what your situation is -- if you can put your mind to it, you can chase your goal and ge to where you want to be."

Green hosting two rounds of sessions on Saturday, spanning across grades 1-8 for students in the Central Valley. Despite his love for hometown, Green also has his eyes set on expanding his camp.

"I know kids like to come here and compete, but I want to make it bigger eventually," Green said.

To help -- Green brought in his former Rockets teammate and now LA Clippers Forward KJ Martin, the son of former NBA great Kenyon Martin.

Green enters his third season in the NBA this fall -- all with Houston -- coming off a second year campaign averaging 22.1 PPG.