15 arrested in connection with prostitution activity at massage parlor

An investigation conducted by Fresno Police officers inside a massage parlor has led to the arrest of 15 people in connection to prostitution activity inside the business.Officers say they first received an anonymous tip at the end of last year regarding the activity at Angel Massage on First near Shields.Officers first served a search warrant on Wednesday morning, and arrested three employees for operating a house of prostitution.Investigators then went undercover, posing as massage parlor employees, to target individuals coming to the business to pay for sex."Since our focus was on the demands side we took it over... sent in undercover officers and 'operated' the massage parlor - for lack of better words," said Sgt. Sean Biggs of the Fresno Police Department.During the operation, undercover officers detained 19 men for soliciting an undercover officer for sex acts, in exchange for money.Out of the nineteen, 15 of those men were arrested.