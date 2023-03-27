  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

15-year-old hospitalized following drive-by shooting in Hanford

KFSN logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 1:41AM
Two separate shootings in Hanford send 18-year-old & 15-year-old to the hospital
EMBED <>More Videos

Two separate shootings in Hanford Sunday sent 18-year-old & 15-year-old to the hospital.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Hanford.

Officers received a call for a shooting at 4:20 p.m. Sunday on Irwin and Scott Streets.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking for a dark 2-door compact car they believe is involved in this shooting.

Two hours before, an 18-year-old man was shot on West 6th street.

RELATED: 18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Hanford

Officials say it appears the two shootings are not connected.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW