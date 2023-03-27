  • Full Story
18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Hanford

Monday, March 27, 2023 12:50AM
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the upper body in Hanford.

Officers received a call for a shooting at 2:35 p.m. Sunday on West 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found at least 10 shell casings, but no victim.

Shortly after, police were alerted by Adventist Medical Center that a shooting victim had arrived at their hospital.

The victim had a gunshot wound to their upper body.

Their condition remains unknown.

Investigators found a phone at the scene but it is unknown who it belongs to.

Police are working to obtain video surveillance from nearby businesses.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

