OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Woodville area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 17-year-old is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Woodville.

At around 8 p.m., deputies say they responded to a family disturbance call at a home on Road 168 and Avenue 167.

Family members say their son was under the influence of drugs, got into a fit of rage and locked himself in the bathroom. He threatened himself as well as family members.



When authorities arrived they found the teen with a knife then the situation escalated. He took an 11-year-old hostage believed to be his family member.

It is unclear how many times the teen was hit.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Stay with Action News as this story continues to develop.
