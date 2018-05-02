1,700-acre brush fire burns Fresno and Merced County

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire crews are battling a brush fire in Fresno County, near the Merced County line. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cal Fire crews are battling a 1,700-acre brush fire in Fresno County, near the Merced County line. Currently, the fire is 80% contained.

The Nees Fire started burning Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 5 and West Nees Avenue. That's located about 16 miles south of Los Banos and about 18 miles west of Firebaugh.

Photo by #ABC30Insider Justin Melugin


The fire started in Merced County but quickly spread over the county line and into Fresno.

Officials said the fire spread very quickly due to winds. Aircraft and ground crews have been used to fight the fire.

At this time, no evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened. Fire crews are working to protect some nearby power lines.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firebrush fireMerced County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News