19-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in Central Fresno.

Police say Danny Duran pulled out a knife at a house party at The Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex on Fruit near Ashlan just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. They say Duran was turned in to law enforcement by his family.

Police found four stabbing victims. 20-year-old John Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other victims between the ages of 19 and 20 were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

"I think it was a get together with family and friends," Lt. Charlie Chamalbide of the Fresno Police Department. "The suspect is known, it was an interpersonal type of beef."

Investigators say they found the murder weapon at the scene, as well as a beanie that Duran was wearing.
